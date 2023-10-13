Western British Columbia to Offer Prime Viewing for Rare Annular Solar Eclipse

Western British Columbia is set to be the best location in Canada for viewing a rare annular solar eclipse, although cloudy skies may hinder visibility for some viewers. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, creating a bright halo around the dark silhouette of the moon. While areas in North America such as Oregon to Texas will experience a total eclipse with a fiery ring, Metro Vancouver residents will be able to witness approximately 75 percent of the eclipse beginning at 8:08 a.m. Pacific time.

The event will reach its peak 72 minutes later, with only a small sliver of the sun visible. The eclipse is expected to end at around 10:38 a.m. To ensure safe viewing, the University of British Columbia and Kwantlen Polytechnic University are organizing viewing events where amateur astronomers can use telescopes and specialized glasses.

However, the weather forecast predicts cloudy conditions and showers for much of the south coast of British Columbia on Saturday, which could hinder visibility. UBC has stated that it will cancel its viewing party if clouds move in, while Kwantlen plans to continue their event indoors with a live stream. Both universities are hopeful for clear skies during the eclipse.

UBC physics and astronomy professor Douglas Scott describes a partial solar eclipse as “one of nature’s great shows” and encourages people to take advantage of the opportunity. Laura Flinn, a physics instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic, believes that the eclipse is an excellent way to ignite children’s interest in astronomy and give them a sense of the vastness of the universe.

This annular solar eclipse is a rare occurrence, with only a few happening worldwide each year. The last partial eclipse visible in Metro Vancouver was in August 2017, and the next complete annular eclipse in southern British Columbia is not expected until August 4, 2111. However, Central and Eastern Canada won’t have to wait that long, as their next solar eclipse is scheduled for April 8, 2024, and will be viewable over parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

