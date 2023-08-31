CityLife

The Rare Phenomenon of the Blue Supermoon: A Once in a Decade Event

Aug 31, 2023
A “blue supermoon” graced the night sky over Israel and many parts of the world on August 30th. Despite the name, the blue moon is not actually blue; instead, it will appear with an orange hue. There are two types of blue moons. The first is a “calendar blue moon,” which occurs when two full moons appear within the same month. This type of blue moon happens once every two or three years. The second type is a “seasonal blue moon,” which refers to a thirteenth full moon in a year, instead of the usual twelve.

The blue moon that appeared on August 30th is of the calendar variety. However, it is not just a blue moon; it is also a supermoon. A supermoon is a perigean full moon, meaning it occurs when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. This rare combination of a blue moon and supermoon only happens once every few decades.

According to NASA, the conditions that produce blue supermoons only occur, on average, once a decade. In some cases, it may even take up to two decades between occurrences. The blue supermoon on August 30th was the largest and brightest of the four supermoons occurring this year, coming as close as 222,043 miles from Earth.

The next and final supermoon of 2023, known as the Harvest Moon, is set to rise on September 29th. Although the blue supermoon is a rare sight to behold, stargazers can look forward to catching other remarkable lunar events in the future.

