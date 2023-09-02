A Once-In-a-Lifetime Event: Rare Bamboo Flowering Could Lead to Years of Ecological Change

Flowering is a common occurrence in the plant world, but for some species, it only happens once in a lifetime. The Phyllostachys nigra var. henonis, a widespread bamboo species in Japan, takes this unique flowering event to the extreme. It flowers once every 120 years before dying to make way for the next generation.

However, researchers have discovered that there is another issue at hand with this species. The majority of the flowering bamboo plants do not produce viable seeds, which has implications for both the ecology of the area and the country’s economy. The absence of seed germination could result in the transformation of dense bamboo fields into grasslands for several years until the regeneration of bamboo begins.

Observing early flowering specimens, researchers took the opportunity to study the regeneration ecology of the bamboo species. They found that more than 80% of the flowering culms did not produce seeds, indicating that this variation of P. nigra does not undergo reliable sexual regeneration through seed germination.

About 0.17 million hectares of Japan are occupied by three bamboo species, including P. nigra var. henonis. With this species not producing viable seeds, the flowering event could result in significant areas of grasslands, affecting the availability of bamboo as a resource and altering the ecological landscape.

Moreover, the environmental impacts go beyond the immediate effects on insects and animals that rely on bamboo. The sudden loss of a large bamboo stand can lead to soil erosion, as bamboo helps anchor the soil with its strong and widespread rhizomes. A shift from bamboo to grassland can result in changes to the topography of the area.

To protect the ecological habitat during the regeneration period, measures such as fertilization or replanting can be taken. However, managing the rapid spread of rhizomatous bamboo can be challenging and require regular and aggressive interventions.

Further research is needed to understand why this bamboo species does not produce many viable seeds. Additionally, considerations regarding the longevity of this species and the best time for widespread changes need to be taken into account. The post-flowering period, when the bamboo is at its weakest, might be the optimal time for managing and implementing necessary adjustments.

Sources: “Does monocarpic Phyllostachys nigra var. henonis regenerate after flowering in Japan? Insights from 3 years of observation after flowering” – Toshihiro Yamada et al. (PLOS ONE)

Citation: Phys.org. (2023, September 1). Rare bamboo flowering event could be followed by years of ecological change. Retrieved from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-rare-bamboo-event-years-ecological.html