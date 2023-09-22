Ancient Dinosaur Skeleton to be Auctioned in Paris

A dinosaur skeleton, named Barry, dating back 150 million years is set to be auctioned in Paris on October 20, 2023. The auction will take place at Hôtel Drouot room 9, and it is estimated that Barry will fetch around €8,00,000-12,00,000.

Barry is an adult specimen of the Camptosauridae, a subfamily of the Iguanodontidae. Iguanodontidaes are one of the first dinosaur species to be discovered, and their mode of locomotion and balance has long been debated by paleontologists. The discovery of Barry will answer many questions about these ancient creatures.

The remains of Barry were found in the Morrison Formation of Wyoming, USA in the early 2000s. After the discovery, Barry caught the interest of an American neuroscientist and astrophysicist, who displayed it in her Colorado residence for over two decades. In 2022, the Italian company Zoic acquired Barry for a rediscovery project. With the help of the University of Bologna’s Paleontology Department, Zoic meticulously disassembled, cleaned, and catalogued the specimen’s bones to reconstruct it according to scientific standards. It was then renamed Barry.

Barry now stands at approximately five meters long and two meters high. It is an exceptionally well-preserved specimen, with the skull being 90% complete and the rest of the dinosaur’s skeleton being 80% complete.

This is not the first time a dinosaur skeleton has been auctioned. In April 2023, a composite skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex fetched 5.5 million Swiss francs at an auction in Zurich. That skeleton was estimated to be between 65 to 67 million years old.

Overall, the auction of Barry provides an exciting opportunity for collectors and researchers alike to acquire a rare and valuable piece of natural history. The dinosaur’s sale will shed light on the ancient world and contribute to our understanding of these magnificent creatures.

Sources:

– Hôtel Drouot

– CNN