Toggle Switch Device for Quantum Computers Introduced by Scientists at NIST

Scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have developed a “toggle switch” device for quantum computers that addresses challenges such as noise and reprogramming limitations. This innovative device could lead to more versatile and accurate quantum processors.

The device consists of two superconducting quantum bits, or qubits, which are the counterpart of classical logic bits in a quantum computer’s processing chip. The toggle switch connects the qubits to a circuit called a “readout resonator,” which reads the output of the qubits’ calculations.

This toggle switch can be flipped into different states to adjust the strength of the connections between the qubits and the readout resonator. When the switch is toggled off, all three elements are isolated. When toggled on, the two qubits can interact and perform calculations. After the calculations, the toggle switch can connect either qubit and the readout resonator to retrieve the results.

The toggle switch helps reduce noise, a common issue in quantum computer circuits that affects the accuracy of qubit calculations. By keeping the qubits isolated during calculations and enabling clear measurements, the device improves the overall performance and fidelity of quantum computers.

In addition to reducing noise, the toggle switch offers programmability, allowing for easier reprogramming of quantum computers. Unlike static architectures, where qubits are physically connected, the toggle switch can be controlled remotely using microwave pulses. This flexibility enables the chip to be reconfigured for different tasks, enhancing the versatility of quantum processors.

The toggle switch device developed by the NIST team has significant implications for the future of quantum computing. It addresses challenges related to noise and reprogramming limitations, paving the way for more flexible and accurate quantum processors. The team’s findings were published in the journal Nature Physics.