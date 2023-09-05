New Perspectives on Black Holes, Wormholes, and the Conservation of Information

Theoretical cosmologist Janna Levin has challenged long-held assumptions about black holes, information conservation, and the fundamental nature of space, time, and gravity. In her exploration of black holes, Levin delves into the concept of wormholes, theoretical structures that could potentially connect different points in spacetime.

While Stephen Hawking proposed that black holes emit energy and eventually evaporate, this concept challenges the conservation of information. The holographic principle suggests that information is encoded on the surface of a black hole, thereby addressing the information paradox. Levin uses the metaphor of embroidery, with black holes being woven from quantum threads, to describe the intricate nature of these cosmic phenomena.

Levin believes that if spacetime can be manipulated, then it could be possible to create a bridge between distant points through wormholes. However, the challenge lies in finding the necessary forms of matter and energy to construct and sustain them. According to the laws of physics, the required matter and energy would cause wormholes to collapse, making them physically impossible.

Levin also touches on the concept of information preservation in the Universe. According to quantum mechanics, all matter is defined by a list of characteristics, which constitute the information about that entity. This information is believed to be preserved and cannot be lost. However, if an electron were to enter a black hole and lose its quantum numbers, it would result in information falling out of the Universe, which contradicts the laws of physics.

The discovery of black holes initially did not trigger concerns about information loss due to the assumption that information would always be hidden behind the event horizon. However, Stephen Hawking’s exploration of quantum properties around black holes brought this issue to the forefront. Hawking discovered that black holes have the unique ability to steal one half of a quantum pair, leaving the other half to escape as energy. This emission of energy leads to the eventual evaporation of the black hole.

Levin’s research pushes the boundaries of our understanding of black holes, wormholes, and information conservation. Her perspectives have profound implications for our perception of gravity, spacetime, and the pursuit of a theory of everything.

