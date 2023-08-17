Interactions among electrons create novel many-body quantum phases of matter in twisted bilayer graphene

Interactions among electrons can lead to the emergence of various quantum phases of matter with unique wavefunctions that reflect electronic correlation effects, broken symmetries, and collective excitations. One system that has been extensively studied in this context is magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene (MATBG). MATBG has been found to exhibit a wide range of quantum phases, including correlated insulating, unconventional superconducting, and magnetic topological phases.

However, our understanding of these phases has been limited by the lack of microscopic information regarding possible broken symmetries. To overcome this limitation, researchers have used high-resolution scanning tunnelling microscopy to investigate the wavefunctions of the correlated phases in MATBG.

The study revealed distinct broken-symmetry patterns in the wavefunctions of gapped phases, such as the correlated insulating, pseudogap, and superconducting phases. These patterns exhibit a √3 × √3 super-periodicity on the graphene atomic lattice, with a complex spatial dependence on the moiré scale.

To analyze these patterns, the researchers introduced a symmetry-based analysis using a set of complex-valued local order parameters. These order parameters exhibit intricate textures that distinguish the different correlated phases.

The observed quantum textures of the correlated insulators at certain electron fillings closely match those expected for the proposed incommensurate Kekulé spiral order in typical MATBG devices. In contrast, ultra-low-strain samples exhibit local symmetries similar to a time-reversal symmetric intervalley coherent phase.

Furthermore, the superconducting state of MATBG shows strong signatures of intervalley coherence, which can be distinguished from those of the insulator using phase-sensitive measurements.

Overall, these findings provide valuable insights into the nature of the correlated phases in MATBG and contribute to a better understanding of the underlying physics in this system.