Researchers Observe Quantum Superchemistry in Lab

For the first time, researchers have observed “quantum superchemistry” in the lab. Quantum superchemistry is a phenomenon where atoms or molecules in the same quantum state chemically react more rapidly than those in different quantum states. To observe this, researchers had to get entire molecules into the same quantum state.

The chemical reactions occurred collectively rather than individually when the atoms were in the same quantum state. The density of the atoms also affected the speed of the reactions, with greater density resulting in quicker reactions.

The team observed quantum superchemistry in cesium atoms that formed molecules. They cooled cesium gas to near absolute zero and eased each cesium atom into the same quantum state. By altering the surrounding magnetic field, they initiated the chemical bonding of the atoms. The resulting molecules shared the same quantum state for several milliseconds, after which they started to decay.

The researchers discovered that although the end result was a two-atom molecule, three atoms were actually involved. A spare atom interacted with the bonding atoms, facilitating the reaction.

The implications of this discovery are significant. Molecules in the same quantum state share physical and chemical properties, which could be useful in quantum chemistry and quantum computing. This research falls under the field of ultracold chemistry, aiming to gain precise control over chemical reactions by utilizing quantum interactions in cold states. Ultracold particles could be used as qubits, the quantum bits in quantum computing.

The next goal is to attempt quantum superchemistry with more complex molecules. Pushing the understanding and knowledge of quantum engineering with complex molecules is a major research direction in the scientific community.