Researchers Observe Quantum Superchemistry for the First Time

For the first time, researchers have observed “quantum superchemistry” in the lab. Quantum superchemistry is a phenomenon in which atoms or molecules in the same quantum state chemically react more rapidly than those in different quantum states. To observe this, researchers had to coax entire molecules into the same quantum state. When they did, they found that chemical reactions occurred collectively rather than individually, and the density of the atoms affected the speed of the chemical reactions.

The team of researchers reported their findings in the journal Nature Physics. They observed quantum superchemistry in cesium atoms that formed molecules. By cooling cesium gas to near absolute zero and easing each cesium atom into the same quantum state, they could initiate chemical bonding. The reaction between the atoms to form two-atom cesium molecules was faster in the supercooled gas compared to normal gas.

This research has potential applications in quantum chemistry and quantum computing, as molecules in the same quantum state share physical and chemical properties. Ultracold chemistry, the field in which these experiments are conducted, aims to gain precise control over chemical reactions by utilizing quantum interactions. The study used simple molecules, and the researchers’ next goal is to create quantum superchemistry with more complex molecules.

The discovery of quantum superchemistry aligns with theoretical predictions and marks an exciting development in the scientific community. Achieving a deeper understanding of quantum engineering and its application to complex molecules is a major research direction for scientists in this field.