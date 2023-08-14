“Quantum Superchemistry” Observed for the First Time in the Lab

For the first time, researchers have observed “quantum superchemistry” in the lab. Quantum superchemistry is a phenomenon where atoms or molecules in the same quantum state chemically react more rapidly than those in different quantum states. To observe this phenomenon, researchers had to bring entire molecules into the same quantum state.

The chemical reactions occurred collectively rather than individually when the molecules were in the same quantum state. Furthermore, the density of atoms involved in the reactions affected the speed of the reactions. The greater the density, the quicker the reactions occurred.

The researchers reported their findings in the journal Nature Physics. They achieved the quantum superchemistry in pairs of cesium atoms that formed molecules. The cesium gas was cooled to near absolute zero, allowing each atom to be eased into the same quantum state. A change in the magnetic field triggered the chemical bonding of the atoms.

The cesium atoms reacted more quickly to form two-atom cesium molecules when in the same quantum state compared to normal gas. The resulting molecules remained in the same quantum state for several milliseconds before decaying.

The experiments have potential applications in quantum chemistry and quantum computing since molecules in the same quantum state share similar properties. This research falls under the field of ultracold chemistry, which aims to gain precise control over chemical reactions using quantum interactions.

The study focused on simple molecules, but the researchers aim to create quantum superchemistry with more complex molecules in the future. Pushing the boundaries of quantum engineering and understanding is a major research direction in this scientific community.