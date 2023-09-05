Quantum Entanglement Holds Up Under Extreme Conditions, Opening Doors for Space Applications

Quantum entanglement, the phenomenon where two particles remain connected even when separated by vast distances, is a crucial element in unlocking valuable space applications. It has the potential to revolutionize quantum computers, quantum teleportation, and secure data exchange. However, scientists have been questioning the robustness of quantum entanglement and whether it can withstand different environments.

To test the robustness of quantum entanglement, scientists turned to the European Space Agency’s research platforms. They wanted to study the subtle gravitational effects on a quantum system and explore the connections between relativity and quantum physics. The first test involved subjecting a quantum test setup to a car trip through Vienna, Austria, and its hilly outskirts, experiencing sharp turns and bumpy roads with accelerations in all directions. The electronics and apparatus proved to be robust, surviving the journey.

In a further test, the quantum hardware was dropped from a tower at the Technical University of Dresden, Germany, and spun in a centrifuge in Ranshofen, Austria. This test exposed the hardware to accelerations as little as 30 mg and 30 g, which are 1000 times less and 30 times more gravity than what is experienced on Earth. The hardware passed the test, demonstrating its resilience even under extreme conditions.

The scientists also conducted an experiment during an ESA parabolic flight, which involved rapid changes in speed and acceleration. The results showed that the current quantum communication platforms are remarkably robust, as no effects due to changes in acceleration were observed. This is an important finding for the development of space-based applications.

“This experiment proves that the apparatus for measuring quantum entanglement can hold up under extreme conditions and at different acceleration levels,” says Astrid Orr, ESA’s physical sciences coordinator. “Quantum technology is set to be available everywhere in the future, and now we know that it could one day work in your pocket while jumping or driving a car.”

