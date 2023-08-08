Quantum Materials for Energy Efficient Neuromorphic Computing Takes Step Towards Brain-Like Computers

Computers may be efficient at certain tasks, but they struggle to match the processing power and energy efficiency of the human brain. To address this, the nationwide consortium Quantum Materials for Energy Efficient Neuromorphic Computing (Q-MEEN-C) is working on creating brain-like computers with minimal energy requirements. Led by the University of California San Diego, Q-MEEN-C has made significant progress in its research.

Phase one of the project involved creating or mimicking the properties of a single brain element using a quantum material. Now, in phase two, Q-MEEN-C has achieved a crucial milestone: electrical stimuli passed between neighboring electrodes can influence non-neighboring electrodes, a phenomenon known as non-locality. This discovery opens up possibilities for developing new types of devices that can mimic brain functions in a field known as neuromorphic computing.

During the pandemic, the team used simulations to test the concept of non-locality in quantum materials. When labs reopened, they collaborated with UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering Associate Professor Duygu Kuzum to turn the simulation into an actual device. They used a thin film of nickelate, a quantum material ceramic, inserted hydrogen ions, and placed a metal conductor on top. The resulting device exhibited memory-like behavior, with the ability to create pathways for electricity to flow more easily.

Unlike traditional circuit designs, which require continuous connection points, the Q-MEEN-C design leverages non-local behavior, similar to a spider web where movement in one part can be felt across the entire web. This allows for the creation of complex layered networks that can facilitate pattern recognition tasks, mimicking how the brain learns.

While current AI programs can simulate brain-based activities, they rely on advanced hardware to reach their full potential. The Q-MEEN-C project aims to revolutionize hardware in conjunction with software advancements. The next phase will involve creating more complex arrays with additional electrodes in intricate configurations.

The progress made by Q-MEEN-C brings us closer to understanding and simulating brain functions. It also highlights the importance of hardware advancements in realizing the full potential of brain-like computing. By reproducing non-local behavior in synthetic materials, researchers hope to pave the way for more efficient machines capable of performing complex tasks in the future.