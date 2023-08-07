Quantum Control: Harnessing Vacuum Fluctuations for Random Number Generation

Scientists in the US have developed a new technique that leverages the random energy fluctuations in empty space by introducing an applied field. This breakthrough has potential applications in sensing and random number generation for probabilistic optical computing.

In quantum mechanics, Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle states that a system cannot be completely devoid of energy. Hence, empty space is filled with tiny fluctuations in the electric field occurring at random frequencies. Although these fluctuations are usually too small to be significant, they can become important in specific situations.

Earlier in 2021, physicist Ortwin Hess from Trinity College Dublin and a team led by Hui Cao from Yale University used these fluctuations to create a random number generator using a multi-mode laser. The researchers observed the unpredictability and beating resulting from the interaction between the laser’s modes, which allowed them to harvest the quantum fluctuations.

Generating true random numbers is difficult, making the work of Cao and Hess highly relevant beyond quantum optics. Building on their research, scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) took the concept further by introducing an external signal to interfere with the quantum fluctuations. They placed a lithium niobate crystal in an optical cavity and pumped it with photons from a laser, generating excited states that decayed into two photons with half the energy of the pump photons.

The resulting photons had random phases triggered by vacuum fluctuations, but when the photons circulated in the cavity, the next photon could amplify their energy. Due to physical constraints, only two possible phases could be amplified. The system underwent a “bifurcation transition” and eventually settled into one of the modes when enough energy accumulated to overcome losses.

When no external bias was applied, the cavity was equally likely to settle into either mode, resulting in a perfect Gaussian distribution of outcomes. However, the researchers found that by applying an attenuated pulsed electromagnetic field, they could bias the probability for the cavity to choose one mode over the other consistently.

The MIT team is now exploring potential applications, including probabilistic computing. They aim to couple multiple probabilistic bits (p-bits) together to create a p-computer. Additionally, they are investigating the system’s responsiveness to small electric fields for use as a sensor.

Overall, the researchers’ experimental demonstration of biased quantum statistics is noteworthy, highlighting the potential for various applications while maintaining the foundational principles of quantum mechanics.