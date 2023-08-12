Breakthrough in Quantum Information Storage Utilizing Phonons

Researchers have made a significant advancement in the field of quantum computing by developing a method to translate electrical quantum states into sound and vice versa using phonons. Quantum computing, similar to traditional computing, requires an efficient way to store and process information. Currently, the scientific community is exploring where and how to store quantum information.

In a recent study published in Nature Physics, a team led by Mohammad Mirhosseini, an assistant professor of electrical engineering and applied physics at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), introduced an innovative method for storing quantum information utilizing phonons. This technique overcomes the energy loss associated with previous methods and allows for longer storage durations.

Phonons, which are the sound equivalent of photons, are utilized in this method. Phonons are relatively easy to store in small devices. To illustrate how sound waves can store information, imagine an echoey room. If you shout your grocery list into that room and hear your own voice echoing when you open the door later, you have used sound waves to store information.

The researchers developed a tiny device consisting of flexible plates that vibrate at high frequencies when exposed to sound waves. When electric charges are applied to the plates, they can interact with electrical signals carrying quantum information. This enables the information to be stored and retrieved from the device, similar to how you open and close the door to the echoey room.

Unlike previous studies that focused on piezoelectrics as a means of energy conversion, which resulted in energy loss, this new method developed by Mirhosseini’s team is independent of specific material properties, making it compatible with established quantum devices based on microwaves.

This breakthrough in quantum information storage addresses challenges in creating effective storage devices with smaller footprints. The method enables storage durations two orders of magnitude longer than other compact mechanical devices. The research was funded in part by the KNI-Wheatley Scholars program.