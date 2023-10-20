The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023: The Discovery and Synthesis of Quantum Dots

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to three scientists for their groundbreaking work on the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots. The properties of these nanoparticles, which emit light at different wavelengths depending on their size, were unraveled by physical chemist Louis Brus. In a recent conversation with The Conversation Weekly podcast, Brus discussed his accidental discovery and the subsequent impact of quantum dots.

Working at Bell Labs in the 1980s, Brus stumbled upon quantum dots while studying solutions of semiconductor particles called colloids. By directing lasers at these colloids, he noticed that the emitted colors were not consistent. This led him to explore the unique changes in the spectrum and the properties of the particles themselves when they were of a very small size.

Quantum dots are nanocrystals that absorb light and re-emit it at different wavelengths depending on their size. Although they are smaller than the wavelength of visible light and cannot be seen under an optical microscope, they can be observed using specialized microscopes such as electron microscopes. To demonstrate them, brightly colored glass flasks with solutions containing different sized quantum dots can be used.

Interestingly, Brus was unaware of the previous observations of quantum dots made by Russian scientist Alexei Ekimov. Due to the Cold War, Ekimov’s research was published exclusively in Russian and he was unable to travel to the West to discuss his findings. It was only after a chance discovery of Ekimov’s articles in the technological literature that Brus reached out to him and they eventually met during the Glasnost era in the late 1980s.

The production and stability of quantum dots posed challenges initially, but Moungi Bawendi, another laureate of the Nobel Prize, addressed this problem in the 1990s. Since then, quantum dots have found application in various fields, particularly in biological imaging. They have been utilized by biochemists to map cells and organs by attaching them to other molecules. Furthermore, they have been instrumental in tumor detection and surgical guidance.

The discovery and synthesis of quantum dots have paved the way for numerous advancements in science and technology. The exploration of their applications continues to unravel new possibilities for these remarkable nanoparticles.

Sources: The Conversation Weekly podcast