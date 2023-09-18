National Academies’ “Thriving in Space” Decadal Survey Provides Roadmap for Space Research

The National Academies’ latest decadal survey, titled “Thriving in Space,” outlines a roadmap for biological and physical sciences research in space through 2033. The survey, co-chaired by Krystyn Van Vliet, vice president for research and innovation, aims to provide input from the research community to guide research priorities in the coming years and develop a consensus report for future decision-makers.

The survey prioritizes projects by identifying commonalities among scientific concepts and formulating scientific questions that can be answered through space research. Criteria are then used to evaluate the importance and potential impact of each question on space exploration. The report emphasizes the need for a significant increase in funding for biological and physical science research in space, not only from NASA but also from the wider government and other sources.

The report focuses on three key themes: adapting to space as new destinations are explored, living and traveling in space for extended durations, and exploring phenomena that are hidden from Earth. Each of the 11 key scientific questions identified in the survey falls within one of these themes.

The report highlights the importance of concentrated efforts on prioritized questions and the responsible use of space as a resource for scientific discovery. It calls for collaborative research, public-private partnerships, and broader participation in the research community. The report also recommends two major research campaigns to further advance space research.

Overall, the “Thriving in Space” decadal survey provides a comprehensive roadmap for space research and highlights the need for increased funding, focused efforts, and responsible use of space resources to advance scientific knowledge and benefit society.

