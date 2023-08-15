CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Rare Encounter: Kayaker Captures Humpback Whale in Unusual Position

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Australian kayaker and nature enthusiast Brodie Moss had an incredible encounter with a humpback whale while out on the ocean. Moss, who has a large following on TikTok, filmed the remarkable event and shared it on social media.

Moss was astonished to see the massive tail fin of a humpback whale sticking straight out of the water, only about 30 feet away from him. The whale appeared to be frozen in a handstand position, with a calf resting nearby. Moss managed to capture stunning underwater footage of the whale and even recorded its beautiful song using his GoPro camera.

This peculiar behavior, known as “tail sailing,” is occasionally observed in humpbacks, gray whales, bowhead whales, and right whales. However, the exact reason behind this behavior remains somewhat of a mystery. Some experts believe it could be a form of resting, while others suggest it may help the whales cool down in hot waters by exposing their tails to the wind.

This encounter serves as a reminder that there is still much to learn about these magnificent creatures. As our understanding of whales continues to grow, it enhances our appreciation of their beauty and the wonders of the natural world.

