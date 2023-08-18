Astronomers Discover Unique “Dwarf Pulses” from Pulsar PSR B2111+46 Using FAST Telescope

Astronomers have made an intriguing discovery using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST). They have detected unique “dwarf pulses” from the pulsar PSR B2111+46, which could provide insights into pulsar radiation processes and the extreme plasma conditions within a pulsar’s magnetosphere.

Pulsars are rotating neutron stars that emit regular pulses of radiation. However, the “pulse nulling” phenomenon occurs when the emission from some older pulsars temporarily ceases due to unfavorable conditions or changes in the magnetic field structure and radiation region. The physical state of a pulsar’s magnetosphere during pulse nulling periods is challenging to determine.

This recent study, led by Prof. Jinlin Han from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, focused on the relatively old pulsar PSR B2111+46 known for its periods of pulse nulling. During observations, researchers serendipitously detected dozens of weak, narrow pulses that had not been observed before. To confirm this new emission state, the pulsar was observed again, and 175 similar pulses, named “dwarf pulses,” were identified.

The dwarf pulses exhibit distinct differences in pulse width and radiation energy compared to normal pulses. They are produced by one or a few “raindrops” of particles generated by pair production in a fragile gap near the pulsar’s magnetic poles. These sporadic pulses represent a new radiation state and often have a rare reversed spectrum, with stronger emission at higher radio frequencies.

The researchers believe that studying these dwarf pulses could shed light on unknown pulsar radiation processes and provide insights into the extreme plasma conditions within a pulsar’s magnetosphere. The unique characteristics of the dwarf pulses make them difficult to observe with other radio telescopes, emphasizing the significance of the observations made with the FAST telescope.

Further research on the population of dwarf pulses from other pulsars could provide additional clues about pulsar radiation and the plasma state in the magnetosphere. This study highlights the importance of studying pulsars to deepen our understanding of these cosmic phenomena and their underlying physical processes.

