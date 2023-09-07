CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

NASA’s Psyche Mission Prepares for Launch Despite Potential Government Shutdown

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
NASA’s Psyche Mission Prepares for Launch Despite Potential Government Shutdown

NASA’s Psyche mission, which aims to explore a large metallic asteroid of the same name, is on track for an October launch after being delayed for over a year. The spacecraft is fueled and ready to be integrated with the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, which will transport it to the asteroid. However, the mission faces a potential challenge beyond NASA’s control – the need for Congress to pass a stopgap spending bill to fund the government after September 30. If a bill is not passed, there may be a partial government shutdown that could impact numerous ongoing NASA missions.

Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division, stated that she would seek an exception to allow the Psyche mission to proceed, as NASA has done in the past. In a plan prepared by NASA during the previous government shutdown, priority was given to “excepted activities,” such as the operations of the International Space Station and other already launched spacecraft.

The Psyche mission was originally scheduled to launch in August but encountered delays in testing the spacecraft’s guidance, navigation, and control software. These delays prompted a review of institutional issues at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where the mission was developed. Communication problems between teams and management were identified as contributing factors to the setbacks.

Although the issues have been resolved, the mission’s cost has increased from an initial estimate of $996.4 million to approximately $1.2 billion. The delay in the launch will also push back the spacecraft’s arrival at the asteroid to 2029. Once there, Psyche will spend over two years studying the metallic asteroid and providing valuable insights into the cores of terrestrial planets and solar system formation.

Contrary to popular belief, the asteroid Psyche is not worth $10,000 quadrillion as previously reported. Lindy Elkins-Tanton, principal investigator of the Psyche mission, clarified that even if the asteroid could be brought back to Earth, the flooding of metal markets would significantly reduce its value.

Sources: NASA, SpaceNews

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

A Challenging Day on the Appalachian Trail

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

The Speed of Gravity: Is it Instantaneous?

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Scientists Question Harvard Scientist’s Claim of Interstellar Materials Under the Ocean

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

A Challenging Day on the Appalachian Trail

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

OpenAI to Host First Developer Conference, ‘DevDay’

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Upcoming iPhone 15 Series: Expected Features, Prices, and Design

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Australia’s Online Safety Regulator Not Swayed by Apple’s Justification for Abandoning Child Abuse Scanning Technology

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments