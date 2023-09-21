Triple Protostar System Reveals Secrets of Multiple Star Formation

An international research team, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), has made significant discoveries about the formation of multiple stars. The team, led by Professor Jeong-Eun Lee from Seoul National University, observed the triple protostar system IRAS 04239+2436 and detected radio waves emitted by sulfur monoxide (SO) molecules that indicated the presence of shockwaves. They also discovered that the distribution of the SO molecules formed three large spiral arms, which act as “streamers” feeding materials to the protostars.

The formation of multiple stars is still not well understood, with multiple proposed scenarios. To gain a better understanding, high-resolution observations of the moment when multiple protostars are born are necessary. Recent observations have reported the presence of gas structures called “streamers” that flow towards protostars. However, the origin of these streamers has remained unclear.

Observations of the triple protostar system with ALMA revealed large spiral arms formed by the distribution of SO molecules. Through comparisons with numerical simulations, the researchers found that these spiral arms are indeed streamers supplying gas to the protostars. This discovery provides insights into the formation of multiple stars and confirms the ability of numerical simulations to explain the origin of these streamers.

Previously, two scenarios had been proposed for multiple star formation: the “turbulent fragmentation scenario” and the “disk fragmentation scenario.” The observations of the triple protostar system support a hybrid scenario where the star formation process starts as a turbulent natal gas cloud, similar to the turbulent fragmentation scenario.

This study emphasizes the importance of detailed observations and simulations in understanding the complex structures and dynamics involved in multiple star formation. The findings contribute to the development of a comprehensive theory of star formation and provide valuable insights into the formation of multiple star systems.

