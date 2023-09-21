Discovery of Ancient Protein Composition in Fossil Feathers Offers New Insights into Feather Evolution

A recent study conducted by palaeontologists at University College Cork (UCC) has unveiled groundbreaking X-ray evidence of proteins in fossil feathers, providing valuable insights into the evolution of feathers. Previous research had indicated that the composition of ancient feathers differed from that of modern bird feathers. However, this new research reveals that the protein composition of present-day feathers was also present in the feathers of dinosaurs and early birds, suggesting that the chemistry of feathers originated much earlier than previously believed.

Led by Dr. Tiffany Slater and Prof. Maria McNamara from UCC’s School of Biological, Earth, and Environmental Science, in collaboration with scientists from Linyi University (China) and Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (USA), the study examined 125-million-year-old feathers from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis, as well as a 50-million-year-old feather from the USA.

The team developed a novel method to detect traces of ancient feather proteins using X-rays and infrared light. Their analysis revealed that feathers from Sinornithosaurus contained significant amounts of beta-proteins, similar to those found in modern bird feathers. This discovery establishes a new link between dinosaurs and birds and challenges previous assumptions about the composition of ancient feathers.

To better understand the chemical signals preserved in fossil feathers, the researchers conducted experiments to investigate how feather proteins degrade during the fossilization process. These experiments showed that the degradation of proteins explains the discrepancy between the protein compositions of modern-day feathers and previously studied dinosaur feathers.

The findings of this study have important implications for our understanding of feather evolution and the preservation of ancient biomolecules over millions of years. By developing new tools to unlock the chemical secrets of fossils, scientists can gain exciting insights into the evolution of significant tissues and their biomolecules.

