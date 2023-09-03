The Ocean as a Significant Source of Urea in the Atmosphere, Affecting Marine Productivity and Climate Stability

New research conducted by scientists from the University of Manchester reveals that ocean areas rich in marine life play a crucial role in our ecosystems and climate. The study demonstrates that the ocean serves as the primary source of urea, a nitrogen-rich compound essential for the growth and development of living organisms. These findings challenge current nitrogen cycle models.

The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights the unaccounted-for source of reduced nitrogen in the ocean. The study also provides the first-ever observations of gaseous urea in the air. Urea can be transported over long distances through the atmosphere, benefiting nutrient-deficient environments.

These groundbreaking observations have significant implications for marine productivity and climate stability. Understanding the behavior and impact of urea in the atmosphere is essential for advancing our understanding of environmental transfer processes and addressing climate change.

The observations were collected over the North Atlantic Ocean using the FAAM Airborne Laboratory, a research facility managed by the National Centre for Atmospheric Science. The scientists identified important species involved in the marine nitrogen cycle, including the first observations of gas-phase urea in the atmosphere.

The researchers emphasize the need to revise current nitrogen cycle models due to the newfound importance of urea. The ocean plays a vital role in maintaining a stable climate and contributes to the oceanic uptake of carbon dioxide. Recognizing urea as a significant source of nitrogen in the atmosphere throughout the year requires modifications to the processes and factors involved in the nitrogen cycle.

The findings also reveal further mysteries regarding the observations of gas-phase urea, highlighting the necessity for additional research to fully comprehend the nitrogen coupling between the ocean and atmosphere.

This research offers a crucial pathway for the long-range transport of nitrogen, ensuring the fertilization of nitrogen-poor regions of the surface ocean. By revising our understanding of the nitrogen cycle, we can gain insights into how the ocean biosphere will respond to future changes.

