University of Virginia Professor Invents “Freeze Ray” Device for Cooling Electronics

A professor at the University of Virginia has developed a device inspired by Mr. Freeze, the villain from Batman, which can cool down electronics in spacecraft and high-altitude jets. Patrick Hopkins, a mechanical and aerospace engineering professor, received a $750,000 grant from the US Air Force for his invention. The device uses a tiny plasma laser that cools a surface by striking it, harnessing an unusual property of plasma as the “fourth state of matter”.

The challenge faced by electronics in space or thin atmospheres is the limited availability of air to provide cooling. Carrying coolant is not an efficient solution, as it increases weight and reduces efficiency. Hopkins’ prototype device takes advantage of the fact that when a plasma jet strikes a surface, it can cool it before heating it up. In previous experiments, a purple jet of plasma was found to cool a gold-plated surface before heating it, a puzzling yet replicable result.

The researchers explain that the cooling is likely due to the plasma ripping off the absorbed species from the surface, releasing energy and causing cooling. The team has observed surface temperature reductions of several degrees within microseconds using the plasma jet. This breakthrough could have implications for cooling electronics in outer space or at high altitudes.

While this “freeze ray” device may not be as spectacular as its portrayal in movies, it offers a practical solution for the cooling of electronics in challenging environments. The grant from the US Air Force recognizes its potential value in addressing the cooling needs of electronic systems in spacecraft and high-altitude jets. With further development, this technology could prove to be a game-changer in the field of electronics cooling.