The United Arab Emirates’ Ambitious Mission to the Asteroid Belt

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is planning to embark on an ambitious mission to the asteroid belt. The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA) aims to fly past six asteroids and rendezvous with a seventh, named Justitia. What makes this mission even more impressive is that more than half of the work will be carried out by UAE companies, a part of the nation’s effort to strengthen its private space sector.

Heading the EMA is Director Hoor Al Mazmi, a space science researcher who joined the UAE Space Agency in 2017. Al Mazmi holds degrees in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

The mission has several important goals. Firstly, it aims to develop capabilities in space science and engineering through partnerships with other organizations. Additionally, it seeks to provide an opportunity for UAE’s private companies to develop and test their systems and knowledge, in order to compete at a global level.

The scientific importance of the mission lies in understanding the origin and evolution of water-rich asteroids. This knowledge can shed light on how water exists on Earth and its source. The mission will also explore the diverse set of asteroids it encounters, including Justitia, which is believed to have migrated from the primordial Kuiper Belt.

In terms of the UAE’s space sector, a major focus has been on developing the country’s private space industry. The EMA mission provides a platform to enhance the capabilities of startups and space companies within the UAE. Two private companies, 971Space and Sadeen Space, are currently involved in the project, with the potential for more to join in the future.

The launch of the mission is planned for 2028, with a series of gravity assists from Venus, Mars, and Earth before reaching the asteroids. The most challenging aspect of the mission will be navigation, as accurately targeting and flying by the asteroids requires precise calculations. Rendezvousing with Justitia is also a critical task.

While the mission may seem solely focused on asteroid research, it has broader implications. Water-rich asteroids hold potential resources for future space missions, enabling exploration further into the solar system and potentially beyond. Moreover, the mission will contribute to a better understanding of the solar system’s evolution and its current state.

EMA’s visit to the diverse range of selected asteroids will provide valuable insights into various asteroid types and their water content. Justitia, in particular, is expected to have water ice beneath its surface. Exploring these asteroids will offer vital information about their families within the asteroid belt.

The impact of the EMA mission on future scientific and technological research is significant. The asteroid community anticipates important discoveries from the visit to Justitia, which could potentially alter our understanding of planetary science and the origins and diversity of asteroids in the main asteroid belt.

The United Arab Emirates’ ambitious mission to the asteroid belt not only showcases their advancements in space exploration but also their commitment to developing a flourishing private space sector.