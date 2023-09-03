CityLife

Pushing the Boundaries: Investigating the Origins and Evolution of Life Beyond Earth

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 3, 2023
Scientists from NASA, alongside a global team, are on a mission to expand our understanding of how life can originate and evolve in various cosmic environments, both within our solar system and beyond. This groundbreaking research focuses on exploring scenarios such as hydrothermal vents, meteorites, potential exotic life on Saturn’s moon, and lab-based Darwinian evolution.

One aspect of this research involves simulating hydrothermal vents in a laboratory setting. These vents, found on the floors of primordial oceans, are believed to have played a crucial role in the emergence of life on Earth some 4 billion years ago. By recreating the environment, chemistry, and electrical charge of these vents, scientists aim to uncover how metabolism, a critical component of all life, might have originated and evolved in such conditions.

Hydrothermal vents are just one of several scenarios proposed by astrobiologists as potential paths to the development of life. These vents, often referred to as “chimneys,” could also exist on the sea floor of Saturn’s moon, Enceladus, or other “ocean worlds” with global oceans beneath icy shells. Understanding the types of environments and chemistry associated with these vents is crucial to our understanding of the potential for life elsewhere in the universe.

The investigation into the origins of life also extends to the study of meteorites and their composition. These celestial objects, some of which have remained unchanged for billions of years, serve as time capsules of the early solar system. By analyzing the organic compounds present in meteorites and samples from other solar system bodies, scientists hope to unlock clues about the building blocks of early planets and the potential for life’s emergence.

While the presence of organic compounds in rocks from space does not necessarily indicate signs of biology, they may have played an important role in the origin of life on Earth. Particularly during the early stages of our planet’s formation, when large asteroids were frequent, these organic compounds may have been instrumental in the development of life.

The research conducted by NASA scientists, in collaboration with international partners, brings together laboratory work and space exploration to shed light on the origins and evolution of life. It not only deepens our understanding of our own origins but also opens up new possibilities and perspectives for the search for life beyond Earth.

By Gabriel Botha

