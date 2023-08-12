Strategic Dosing of Seeds with Ethylene Boosts Size, Strength, and Stress Resilience

A recent study has discovered that dosing seeds with ethylene, a growth hormone commonly used to ripen fruit, can significantly enhance their size, strength, and ability to tolerate stress. This finding could provide a method to protect future crops from the effects of climate change.

Farmers constantly strive to improve the growth and yield of their crops. However, there is often a trade-off between higher yields and stress resistance in plants. To address this dilemma, researchers have investigated ethylene, which has dual roles in regulating both plant growth and stress response.

Previous attempts to artificially apply ethylene to seeds have resulted in stunted and deformed plants. This is because the dosing was continuous and carried out under light conditions. Brad Binder, a professor of biochemistry & cellular and molecular biology at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, and the corresponding author of the study, aimed to refine this process.

In this new study, Binder and his team discovered a specific approach that yielded remarkable results. By dosing seeds with ethylene in darkness and tapering it off when the seedlings were exposed to light, they observed significant improvements. Plants such as Arabidopsis, tomato, cucumber, and wheat had more abundant and longer roots, increased overall weight, and grew taller.

The researchers also found that the ethylene treatment led to higher levels of glucose, sucrose, and starch in thale cress plant tissue, indicating enhanced photosynthesis. Further analysis of genes and metabolic processes revealed an increase in cell division and photosynthesis due to ethylene application.

Importantly, the accelerated growth did not compromise the plants’ ability to withstand stress. Pre-treated thale cress seedlings showed an increased survival rate when exposed to high temperatures, elevated salt levels in the soil, and oxygen deprivation.

The study suggests that ethylene treatment primes plants for healthier growth with long-lasting effects. The key is the precise and limited application of ethylene—less is more. The researchers believe that this finding has the potential to manipulate crop growth, especially in controlled growing conditions where exposure to light can be regulated to maximize ethylene’s benefits.

Moving forward, the researchers plan to investigate how ethylene treatment affects the size and yield of fruiting crops. This research opens up possibilities for enhancing crop production and resilience in the face of climate change.