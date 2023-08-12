CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Strategic Dosing of Seeds with Ethylene Boosts Size, Strength, and Stress Resilience

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 12, 2023
Strategic Dosing of Seeds with Ethylene Boosts Size, Strength, and Stress Resilience

A recent study has discovered that dosing seeds with ethylene, a growth hormone commonly used to ripen fruit, can significantly enhance their size, strength, and ability to tolerate stress. This finding could provide a method to protect future crops from the effects of climate change.

Farmers constantly strive to improve the growth and yield of their crops. However, there is often a trade-off between higher yields and stress resistance in plants. To address this dilemma, researchers have investigated ethylene, which has dual roles in regulating both plant growth and stress response.

Previous attempts to artificially apply ethylene to seeds have resulted in stunted and deformed plants. This is because the dosing was continuous and carried out under light conditions. Brad Binder, a professor of biochemistry & cellular and molecular biology at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, and the corresponding author of the study, aimed to refine this process.

In this new study, Binder and his team discovered a specific approach that yielded remarkable results. By dosing seeds with ethylene in darkness and tapering it off when the seedlings were exposed to light, they observed significant improvements. Plants such as Arabidopsis, tomato, cucumber, and wheat had more abundant and longer roots, increased overall weight, and grew taller.

The researchers also found that the ethylene treatment led to higher levels of glucose, sucrose, and starch in thale cress plant tissue, indicating enhanced photosynthesis. Further analysis of genes and metabolic processes revealed an increase in cell division and photosynthesis due to ethylene application.

Importantly, the accelerated growth did not compromise the plants’ ability to withstand stress. Pre-treated thale cress seedlings showed an increased survival rate when exposed to high temperatures, elevated salt levels in the soil, and oxygen deprivation.

The study suggests that ethylene treatment primes plants for healthier growth with long-lasting effects. The key is the precise and limited application of ethylene—less is more. The researchers believe that this finding has the potential to manipulate crop growth, especially in controlled growing conditions where exposure to light can be regulated to maximize ethylene’s benefits.

Moving forward, the researchers plan to investigate how ethylene treatment affects the size and yield of fruiting crops. This research opens up possibilities for enhancing crop production and resilience in the face of climate change.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

2D Optical Waveguides: A Breakthrough in Light Manipulation

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Exploring Alternatives to Dark Matter: The Case of AQUAL

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Unlocking the Potential of Prague’s Smart City Future: Innovative Strategies and Technologies for Urban Progress

Aug 12, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be Playable on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Future of Home Textiles: How Europe is Leading the Way in Smart Fabrics

Aug 12, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Borderlands 4 Rumor Clarified by Genvid Entertainment

Aug 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments