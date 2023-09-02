Efficient Synthesis of Gallate-Based Fluorescent Materials at Low Temperature

Researchers have developed a low-temperature synthesis method for preparing gallate-based fluorescent materials with full-color luminescent properties. The traditional methods of vapor deposition or solid phase sintering at high temperatures have limitations in achieving these desired properties.

In this study, ZnGa2O4 nanoflowers doped with Cr or Mn were synthesized using a hydrothermal method at low temperature. Under ultraviolet light irradiation, these materials displayed blue, green, and red luminescence through self-excitation, Mn2+ excitation, and Cr3+ excitation, respectively. The solid fluorescence yields of blue, green, and red colors were measured at 32.3%, 36.5%, and 40.7%, respectively.

Zinc gallate (ZnGa2O4) is a promising material for future display systems due to its blue emission, high chemical and thermal stability, and good cathodoluminescence characteristics. It can be self-excited and used as the matrix for fluorescent materials with high luminous efficiency. By adjusting the surface properties and composition or doping with activators such as Mn2+ and Cr3+, the luminescent color of ZnGa2O4 can be tuned.

Previous studies have primarily used rare earth metals as activators for fluorescent materials. However, these metals are expensive and scarce. Transition metal ions such as Mn2+ and Cr3+ offer viable alternatives and can be synthesized using various methods including thermal evaporation and solid-state reaction. Unfortunately, these methods typically require high reaction temperatures, leading to high energy consumption and environmental concerns.

In this study, a one-step hydrothermal method was employed to synthesize the gallate-based fluorescent materials at low temperature using ethylenediamine as a template. The resulting materials exhibited efficient luminescence in three primary colors: blue, green, and red.

This research has important implications for applications in color display, biological imaging, and white light devices. The low-temperature synthesis method offers energy-saving and environmentally-friendly manufacturing processes for full-color luminescent materials.

