Ancient Amphibian with Gnarly Teeth Discovered in Australia

A prehistoric creature with gnarly teeth and fang-like tusks that lived hundreds of millions of years ago has been discovered in Australia. The previously unknown giant amphibian species, named Arenaerpeton supinatus, lived around 240 million years ago.

The fossil of Arenaerpeton supinatus was discovered in rocks cut from a quarry in New South Wales in the 1990s, but it has only now been formally named and described by researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney and the Australian Museum.

The fossil is a rare find, as it includes almost the entire skeleton of the ancient creature, as well as the outlines of its skin. It is an exceptional example of the temnospondyls, an extinct group of animals that lived before and during the time of dinosaurs.

The researchers believe that Arenaerpeton supinatus lived in freshwater river environments and likely preyed on ancient fish species. It would have had a similar appearance to the modern Chinese giant salamander, particularly in terms of its head shape. However, the fossil reveals that the ancient amphibian was more heavyset and had distinctive teeth, including fang-like tusks on the roof of its mouth.

Measuring almost 4 feet long from head to tail, Arenaerpeton supinatus was larger than most other closely related animals living at the same time. This suggests a pattern of temnospondyls generally growing larger in size over time.

The discovery of this new species is significant, as it provides valuable insights into the evolution of amphibians in Australia. The rarity of Chigutisauridae fossils from Australia further adds to the importance of this find.

The fossil of Arenaerpeton supinatus will be displayed at the Australian Museum later this year, contributing to Australia’s fossil heritage.