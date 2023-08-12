NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Adjusts Trajectory for Sixth Venus Flyby

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe successfully executed a crucial 4.5-second maneuver on August 3, 2023, to ensure its correct path for the sixth Venus flyby. This adjustment is vital for utilizing the gravitational pull of Venus to modify its orbit around the Sun. The maneuver sets the stage for the probe to surpass its own records for speed and solar distance on September 27, 2023.

Operating on preprogrammed commands from mission control at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, the Parker Solar Probe fired its small thrusters for 4.5 seconds. This slight adjustment altered its trajectory by 77 miles and accelerated its closest approach to Venus by 1.4 seconds. The precise timing and position are crucial for the successful flyby, which is the sixth out of seven planned approaches. During this flyby, the Parker Solar Probe will utilize the gravity of Venus to tighten its orbit around the Sun.

While the velocity of Parker Solar Probe is approximately 8.7 miles per second, making this trajectory correction maneuver seem insignificant, it plays a critical role in achieving the desired gravity assist at Venus. This assist will significantly alter the spacecraft’s speed and distance from the Sun.

On September 27, 2023, the Parker Solar Probe is projected to reach speeds of 394,742 miles per hour as it comes within just 4.5 million miles from the Sun’s surface, breaking its own records for speed and solar distance.

Launched in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe is a NASA spacecraft with a mission to study the Sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona. By gathering data on solar wind dynamics, magnetic fields, and energetic particles in the corona, the probe is providing unprecedented insights into the Sun’s impact on the solar system. Its observations contribute to our understanding of solar and space physics, which are crucial for space weather forecasting and understanding stellar behavior.