Aqueous Chemistry in Carbonaceous Planetesimals: Synthesizing Prebiotic Organic Matter

Aqueous chemistry plays a crucial role in the formation of prebiotic organic matter within carbonaceous planetesimals. These celestial bodies, which are believed to have formed in the early stages of the solar system, have the potential to deliver essential life building blocks to other planetary bodies, including Earth.

In a recent study, researchers investigated the formation of vitamin B3, also known as nicotinic acid, within these planetesimals. Vitamin B3 is an important precursor for the coenzyme NAD(P)(H), which is essential for the metabolism of all known forms of life.

The researchers proposed a new reaction mechanism based on previous experiments in the field. The synthesis of vitamin B3 involves the combination of sugar precursors, such as glyceraldehyde or dihydroxyacetone, with amino acids like aspartic acid or asparagine. These reactions occur in an aqueous solution without the presence of oxygen or other oxidizing agents.

To simulate the conditions within carbonaceous planetesimals, the researchers assumed a rock density of 3 g/cm³, a porosity of 0.2, and an ice density of 0.917 g/cm³ filling the pores. The simulations were run at a pressure of 100 bar.

The results of the simulations were compared to measured abundances of nicotinic acid in samples collected from various sources, including the CI chondrite Orgeil, several Antarctic CM2 chondrites, and the ungrouped C2 chondrite Tagish Lake. The type of extraction method used, such as hot water, cold water ultrasonication, HCl-hydrolyzed, or formic acid, was also taken into account.

The study provides valuable insights into the potential of aqueous chemistry within carbonaceous planetesimals for synthesizing prebiotic organic matter. Understanding these processes can help shed light on the origins of life and the distribution of essential building blocks throughout the universe.

Sources:

– Supporting Information in Table S1.