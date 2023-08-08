A Powerful Solar Flare Disrupts Radio and Navigation Signals Across North America

A powerful solar flare, classified as an X1.5, caused disruptions to radio and navigation signals across North America on Monday, August 7. This flare was the 20th X flare, which is the most potent solar flare category, during the current 11-year solar cycle. Solar flares are bursts of radiation that originate from sunspots on the sun’s surface and reach Earth in eight minutes.

When radiation from solar flares interacts with particles in Earth’s ionosphere, which is between 50 and 400 miles above the surface, it supercharges them. These changes in the ionosphere affect radio and satellite signals passing through this region. Frequencies below 5 MHz were most affected by the recent flare.

The flare emerged from the largest and most active sunspot group visible on the sun’s disk, and it occurred just two days after a slightly weaker X flare. In addition to these two powerful flares, multiple moderate-class flares have been observed in recent days.

The UK space weather forecaster Met Office issued a warning for a mild solar radiation storm due to the charged particles in Earth’s atmosphere caused by the solar flares. Extreme cases of charged particles can pose a radiation hazard to astronauts in space, as well as passengers, crew, and satellites in orbit. Fortunately, the current event is categorized as mild and should not cause significant harm.

The Met Office predicts that further strong flares may occur while the large sunspot cluster remains visible on the sun. However, this threatening region is expected to disappear within the next two days, providing some relief for space weather forecasters.

Meanwhile, experts are preparing for the arrival of two coronal mass ejections (CME), which are large clouds of magnetized gas that accompany solar flares. CMEs can cause geomagnetic storms when they interact with Earth’s magnetic field. While geomagnetic storms can produce stunning aurora displays, they can also disrupt power grids and telecommunication networks. The upcoming geomagnetic storm is expected to reach a strong G3 level.

In conclusion, the powerful solar flare that disrupted radio and navigation signals across North America serves as a reminder of the potential impacts of solar activity on Earth’s technology and infrastructure.