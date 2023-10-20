How SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites Are Affecting Radio Astronomy

Astronomers are concerned about the impact of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites on radio astronomy. The Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO) is set to become the world’s most powerful radio telescope, but the increasing number of satellite constellations pose a threat to its effectiveness. Starlink already has over 4,600 satellites in orbit and plans to launch up to 42,000 more. These satellites, along with future constellations from companies like Amazon, are causing light pollution and interfering with ground-based observations.

Radio astronomers conducting preliminary tests with the Engineering Development Array 2 (EDA2) in Western Australia have discovered concerning results. The emissions from Starlink satellites were significantly brighter than the astronomical signals detected by the SKAO. Two types of contamination were identified: expected signals between the satellites and ground, and unintentional emissions from the satellites’ electronics. These emissions interfere with the detection of signals from the cosmic dawn, a critical epoch in the universe’s history.

Although SpaceX is not violating any international agreements, the overlap between Starlink signals and astronomical signals makes studying the cosmic dawn more challenging. The authors of the study emphasize the need for dialogue between private companies, regulatory agencies, and the astronomy community. Astronomy shouldn’t be marginalized by the actions of private companies, and measures need to be taken to balance the needs of global high-speed internet access and the preservation of astronomy traditions.

While radio astronomy will face increasing difficulties as satellite constellations grow, it is crucial to address the impact on scientific observations. Action needs to be taken now to ensure that astronomers’ voices are heard, and that the development of satellite constellations is done with care and consideration for the preservation of important scientific research.

