New NASA-Funded Scanner Captures its First Potentially Hazardous Asteroid

A new NASA-funded scanner has successfully captured its first ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid, according to researchers. The asteroid, named 2022 SF289, was discovered during a test drive of the next generation algorithm using the Atlas Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Hawaii.

ATLAS is an early warning system developed by the University of Hawaii and funded by NASA. Comprising four telescopes located in Hawaii, Chile, and South Africa, ATLAS automatically scans the sky multiple times each night to search for moving objects. The algorithm used in the test was specifically designed to find near-Earth asteroids for the upcoming 10-year survey of the sky conducted by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory.

The researchers have confirmed that asteroid 2022 SF289 poses no risk to Earth in the foreseeable future. The discovery of this asteroid also indicates that the next-generation algorithm, called HelioLinc3D, is capable of identifying near-Earth rocky bodies with fewer and more dispersed observations than current methods require.

Ari Heinze, a scientist at the University of Washington and the principal developer of HelioLinc3D, stated that the real-world effectiveness of this software makes us all safer by enabling the identification of thousands of potentially hazardous asteroids that are currently unknown.

Scientists continuously monitor and search for potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs) that orbit close to Earth. PHAs are objects with a trajectory that brings them within about 5 million miles of Earth’s orbit, which is approximately 20 times the distance from Earth to the moon. The purpose is to ensure that these asteroids do not pose a threat of collision with Earth, as such an event could have devastating consequences.

Specialized telescope systems like ATLAS, operated by the University of Hawaii’s Institute for Astronomy, are used to search for PHAs on a daily basis. A discovery is made when a point of light is observed moving unambiguously in a straight line over a series of images. Using this method, scientists have discovered approximately 2,350 PHAs, but estimate that there are around 3,000 more waiting to be discovered.

The successful capture of asteroid 2022 SF289 by the new NASA-funded scanner is just a small glimpse of what can be expected with the Rubin Observatory in the near future. Rubin scientist Mario Jurić expressed that the discovery of an object like this every night will become a regular occurrence once the HelioLinc3D is operational. This is an exciting preview of the advancements in algorithms and data-intensive astronomy that will shape the coming decade of astronomical discoveries.