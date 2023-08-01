New Algorithm Helps Detect Potentially Hazardous Asteroids

Humanity has been actively searching for asteroids, particularly Near Earth Objects (NEOs). These objects are of interest for economic opportunities, such as asteroid mining, and also pose a potential threat if they were to collide with Earth. The latter category is known as potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs). Fortunately, researchers from the University of Washington have developed a new algorithm that can help detect these PHAs.

Out of the 30,000 NEOs discovered so far, about 2,300 are PHAs. However, scientists believe that there are many more left to be found. PHAs are typically within a distance of 5 million miles from Earth and must be large enough to pose a potential threat rather than burning up in the atmosphere like shooting stars. Detecting these dim objects, even at their closest approach, is a challenging task. Specialized telescopes, such as the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) at the University of Hawai’i, are usually used for this purpose.

However, these telescopes often need to capture multiple images of the same sky region in a single night to detect a PHA on the edge of its detection range. This is where the new algorithm, called HelioLinc3D, comes into play. Developed by researchers Ari Heinze and Siegfried Eggl, the algorithm can gather data on asteroids from observations taken over multiple days by a single satellite.

The algorithm found its first new PHA, now known as 2022 SF289, by combining observations made by ATLAS on September 19th, 2022. These observations were captured once that night and three more times on separate nights. With the help of HelioLinc3D, the researchers were able to piece together the data and identify the asteroid.

Fortunately, 2022 SF289 is not a threat to Earth. Although its orbital path will bring it within 140,000 miles of our planet, it is unlikely to collide with Earth in the foreseeable future. With a length of 600 feet (approximately 180 meters), it would be devastating if it did collide, but not catastrophic like the asteroid that caused the extinction of dinosaurs.

The new algorithm has proven its effectiveness in finding PHAs. Its future contribution will be significant when used with the Vera C. Rubin observatory in Chile, which is expected to come online in early 2025. The observatory will only require two captures a night to detect asteroids like 2022 SF289, making the search process more efficient.

In the meantime, the algorithm will continue its work, searching through the catalogs of ATLAS and other telescopes. Its success in detecting PHAs is valuable for the future safety of our planet.