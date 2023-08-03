Scientists Discover “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” Using New Algorithm

On July 18, 2023, scientists utilizing an algorithm called HelioLinc3D identified a 600-foot asteroid, now named “2022 SF289.” This discovery marks a significant accomplishment in the field of asteroid detection.

By partnering with the University of Hawaii’s NASA-funded ATLAS project, which focuses on early asteroid detection, researchers were able to pinpoint the space rock using the new algorithm. A statement from the University of Washington, whose scientists developed HelioLinc3D, provides details on what is currently known about the asteroid.

Through the use of the HelioLinc3D algorithm, data collected over four separate nights of observation were combined. This allowed scientists to categorize 2022 SF289 as a “potentially hazardous asteroid” (PHA).

PHAs are defined as celestial bodies that come within 5 million miles of Earth’s orbit, approximately 20 times the distance between Earth and the moon. Although 2022 SF289 poses no immediate threat, its trajectory will bring it within 140,000 miles of Earth’s orbit. Given its size and proximity, scientists will keep a close watch on this newly identified PHA.

The development of HelioLinc3D has broader implications for the future of asteroid detection. The algorithm was created in preparation for a forthcoming 10-year survey of the night sky at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. This observatory is scheduled to become fully operational by 2025. The identification of asteroid 2022 SF289 serves as a successful test of the algorithm’s capabilities before the official survey begins.

The HelioLinc3D algorithm will enable the detection of a larger number of PHAs. Currently, around 2,350 PHAs are known, but with this new technology, it is estimated that up to 3,000 more could be discovered. This advancement in asteroid detection is crucial for ensuring the safety of our planet.

