CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Spotting Starlink Satellites in the Night Sky

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 20, 2023
Spotting Starlink Satellites in the Night Sky

If you look up at the night sky on a clear evening, you may have a chance to spot the Starlink satellites. Starlink is a satellite network operated by SpaceX that aims to bring low-cost internet to remote and rural areas around the world.

Contrary to popular belief, the lights we see from these satellites are not actually coming from the satellites themselves. Instead, what we see are the satellites reflecting the sunlight, which makes them appear bright and visible to the naked eye.

If you are interested in catching a glimpse of these satellites, Tuesday evening might be your opportunity. According to the Starlink website, there is a possibility of a bright pass of Starlink-105 around 8:45 PM Tuesday. However, it’s important to note that several factors like weather conditions and satellite positioning can affect the visibility of these passes.

If you want to increase your chances of spotting the satellites, it is recommended to find a location away from bright lights, such as streetlights or buildings, and direct your gaze towards the northwest sky.

While observing these satellites can be a thrilling experience, it’s important to respect the night sky and minimize light pollution as much as possible. Taking the time to appreciate the marvel of human innovation and our ability to connect even the most remote corners of the world can truly be a humbling experience.

Sources:

– Starlink website

– SpaceX

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments