Possible Meteor Spotted in DC Region

A bright fireball streaking across the sky was caught on camera by residents throughout the Washington, D.C. region on Sunday night. Videos and photos of the stunning sight were shared by several people, including Jon Rohrbach who captured the footage on his Ring doorbell, and Leigh Fitzgerald who spotted it on her dash camera in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Photographer Werner Tedesco also managed to capture a beautiful photo of the meteor near the Delaware Bay. The brightness of the object has led some to speculate whether it was a bolide, which is an extremely bright meteor that explodes upon entering Earth’s atmosphere.

To clarify, a meteor is what we call a meteoroid, or “space rock,” when it enters the Earth’s atmosphere. This is commonly referred to as a “shooting star” by NASA scientists. If a meteoroid survives its journey through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it becomes a meteorite.

If you were fortunate enough to capture footage of the meteor yourself, you can send it to us via the Near Me section of the WUSA9 app.

For those who missed out on the Sunday night light show, the next opportunity to witness a meteor shower will be in October with the Orionids. The Orionids are known for their brightness and speed, traveling at about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) into Earth’s atmosphere. This shower often produces glowing “trains” and fireballs, and is framed by some of the brightest stars in the night sky, providing a spectacular backdrop.

For more exciting skywatching events, make sure to download the WUSA9 app on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs for live newscasts and on-demand videos.

Definitions:

– Bolide: An extremely bright meteor that explodes upon entering Earth’s atmosphere.

– Meteoroid: A small rocky or metallic body moving through space.

– Meteorite: A meteoroid that survives its journey through the Earth’s atmosphere and reaches the ground.

Sources:

– NASA

– WUSA9 (No URL provided)