Scientists Discover Severe Evolutionary Bottleneck in Early Human Ancestors

Scientists have uncovered evidence of a severe evolutionary bottleneck that nearly wiped out early human ancestors between 800,000 and 900,000 years ago. A genomics analysis of over 3,000 living individuals suggests that our ancestors’ total population plummeted to approximately 1,280 breeding individuals for about 117,000 years. It is believed that an extreme climate event could have triggered this bottleneck, putting our ancestral line at risk of extinction.

Prof Giorgio Manzi, an anthropologist at Sapienza University of Rome and senior author of the research, stated that the population numbers revealed in the study resemble those of species currently facing extinction. However, despite the adversity, this bottleneck may have led to the emergence of Homo heidelbergensis, a species believed to be the common ancestor of modern humans, Neanderthals, and Denisovans. Homo sapiens are thought to have emerged around 300,000 years ago.

The long duration of this bottleneck is remarkable and highlights the vulnerability of a population of that size. According to Prof Chris Stringer, head of human origins at the Natural History Museum in London, it would only take one adverse event such as a climate catastrophe or epidemic to cause extinction. The decline coincides with changes in global climate, including glaciations, decreases in sea surface temperatures, and a potential prolonged period of drought in Africa and Eurasia.

The research team also noted a paucity of fossil evidence during this time period, both in Africa and Eurasia, suggesting a possible gap in the fossil record. Prof Manzi suggests that the bottleneck may have occurred in a specific, isolated area. However, Prof Stringer argues that there is insufficient evidence for a global lack of early human fossils, speculating that the bottleneck was most likely a local phenomenon.

The study, published in the journal Science, analyzed genomic sequences from a diverse population of individuals, including Africans and non-Africans, to estimate the emergence and frequency of genes over time. The bottleneck event was strongly indicated in African populations but less apparent in non-African populations, possibly due to a more recent bottleneck during the out-of-Africa migration.

The timing of the bottleneck aligns with the last shared ancestor of Neanderthals and Denisovans, raising the possibility that genetic samples from these ancient species may shed light on the same bottleneck event. Further research in this area has the potential to deepen our understanding of the divergence of these species and provide insights into the when, where, and why of their evolutionary paths.

