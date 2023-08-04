How Animals are Coping with Rising Temperatures

As the climate crisis worsens, 2023 has become a year of record-breaking heat. Just like humans, animals are also greatly affected by rising temperatures. They rely on various tactics to combat the heat and try to stay cool. Here are four ways different creatures are adapting:

One unusual method is called “splooting.” If you’re a cat or dog owner, you’ve probably seen your pet splooting before. This posture, also known as “frogging” or “pancaking,” involves the animal lying flat on its belly with its legs spread out. Splooting serves a purpose beyond comfort and cuteness; it’s a method of “heat dumping” or thermoregulation. For example, squirrels sploot to maximize contact with cooler surfaces such as concrete or shaded pavement. Larger squirrel species, particularly those in urban areas, are more likely to sploot as a way to cool down in response to rising temperatures.

Another strategy is shape-shifting. Some warm-blooded animals have been observed developing larger beaks, legs, and ears to regulate their body temperatures better. A study found that an Australian parrot species increased its beak size by up to 10% since 1871, indicating significant changes in appendage size. However, it’s important to note that while these changes show evolution, they don’t necessarily indicate successful adaptation to climate change. Researchers are still exploring whether these shape-shifts actually aid in survival.

In the scorching outback, two Australian animals employ unique techniques to cope with the heat. Red kangaroos lick their forearms, which are lined with blood vessels and capillaries, to cool down. The evaporation of saliva lowers their body temperature. Echidnas, on the other hand, blow mucus bubbles from their snouts to combat overheating. This action helps cool the large pool of blood located in a sinus at the beak’s tip. Understanding how these animals keep cool could provide insights into their ability to withstand climate change.

Overall, as temperatures continue to rise, animals are using creative methods to beat the heat. These adaptive behaviors shed light on the challenges they face due to climate change and the need for further research to protect and support their survival.