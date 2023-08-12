The Hawaiian Boxer Crab: A Pugnacious Fighter with Dangerous Weapons

The Hawaiian boxer crab, scientifically known as Lybia edmondsoni, is a fascinating crustacean that can be found in the Hawaiian Islands. Despite its small size, growing to only around half an inch (13 millimeters) wide, this crab is known for its tenacity and unique behavior.

One of the most remarkable features of the Hawaiian boxer crab is its use of sea anemones as weapons. These crabs carry small sea anemones, known as Triactis producta, in each claw. These anemones are venomous and provide defense against predators and aid in catching food. The crabs wave the anemones around during confrontations, using them to spar with competitors of their own kind.

In a study conducted in 1997, researchers observed the crab’s behavior by pitting them against each other in controlled experiments. The winner was determined by the crab that retreated or fled the least. Interestingly, the crabs seemed to use the anemones more for show rather than for actual contact. Though the anemones did occasionally touch opponents, it appeared to be accidental.

The purpose behind wielding these anemones remains a mystery. Several hypotheses have been proposed by researchers, but consensus has yet to be reached. One theory suggests that the anemones are too toxic for the crabs to use as weapons, potentially causing harm to both fighters. Conversely, it is possible that the anemones are non-toxic to the crabs, rendering them ineffective as weapons. Another hypothesis suggests that the anemones are valuable enough for the crabs to avoid damaging them during battles.

It is known that the crabs use the anemones to collect food particles and eat from them. When they lose one of the anemones, the crabs split the remaining one in two, ensuring they always have one in each claw.

While scientists try to unravel the mystery behind the relationship between the boxer crabs and their anemones, the benefits the anemones receive from this symbiotic interaction remain unknown.