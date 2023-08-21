A Plant-Based Filter Developed by UBC’s BioProducts Institute Shows Promise in Capturing Microplastics

Scientists at UBC’s BioProducts Institute have developed a plant-based filter called “bioCap” that has the ability to capture almost 99.9% of microplastic particles present in water. This innovative solution offers a scalable and sustainable approach to combat microplastic pollution.

Microplastics are tiny plastic fragments that result from the breakdown of consumer goods and industrial waste. Keeping these contaminants out of water sources is a significant challenge. Studies have shown that microplastics are found in virtually all tap water and that more than 10 billion tons of mismanaged plastic waste will be dispersed in the environment by 2025.

The bioCap filter consists of tannins, natural plant compounds found in unripe fruits, added to a layer of wood dust. This combination effectively traps microplastic particles in water. The researchers believe that this technology can be scaled up affordably and efficiently with the right industrial collaborator.

Different types of microplastics come in various sizes, shapes, and electrical charges. The team’s technique captures between 95.2% and 99.9% of plastic particles depending on the type of plastic. Furthermore, tests conducted on mouse models have demonstrated that the bioCap filter prevents the accumulation of microplastics in the organs.

Collaboration played a crucial role in developing this method. The researchers worked with Dr. Junling Guo from Sichuan University in China, Dr. Marina Mehling, a PhD student at UBC’s chemical and biological engineering department, and Dr. Tianyu Guo, a postdoctoral researcher at the BioProducts Institute.

By using renewable and biodegradable materials such as tannic acids from plants, bark, wood, leaves, and wood sawdust, the bioCap filter avoids contributing to further pollution. This makes it an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic filters.

The UBC researchers are optimistic that their plant-based filter can be a viable solution to combat the challenges presented by microplastic pollution. Their interdisciplinary collaboration brings them closer to finding sustainable approaches to address this pressing issue.