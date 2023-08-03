The Impact of International Maritime Regulations on Ship Pollution

Regulations imposed by the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2020 have resulted in a significant reduction in ships’ sulfur pollution, improving air quality worldwide. These regulations have cut ships’ sulfur pollution by over 80%. Additionally, this reduction has had an unintended consequence of lessening the seeding and brightening effect of sulfate particles, which contribute to the formation of cool reflective clouds that follow ships.

However, recent studies have found that the decrease in ship tracks caused by the regulations has resulted in accelerated global warming. This effect is particularly noticeable in the Atlantic Ocean, where maritime traffic is dense. The increased light in shipping corridors amplifies the warming effect of human carbon emissions by 50%. In fact, it is akin to the sudden loss of cooling from a large volcanic eruption each year.

This natural experiment created by the IMO rules provides a unique opportunity for climate scientists to observe a real-life geoengineering scheme in action, albeit in the wrong direction. One such strategy to combat global warming, known as marine cloud brightening, involves injecting salt particles into the air to enhance cloud reflectivity. The decline in ship tracks is seen as strong evidence that intentionally brightening clouds could significantly cool the planet. These findings are documented in a preprint available in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (ACP).

The research highlights the potential for human intervention to actively cool the planet through cloud brightening. While the IMO regulations have unintentionally contributed to global warming, they offer valuable insights into the impact of ship pollution and the potential for future climate engineering initiatives.