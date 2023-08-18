Poland Signs Agreement to Fly Astronaut on Private Mission to ISS

Poland has become the second European Space Agency (ESA) member state to reach an agreement with Axiom Space to send an astronaut on a private mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The agreement, signed in cooperation with ESA, aims to fly an astronaut from Poland on a future mission to the ISS. The identity of the astronaut and the specific date of the mission have not been disclosed.

The cooperation between Poland, ESA, and Axiom Space is seen as a significant step in the development of the Polish space sector and scientific advancements. The opportunity to test advanced Polish technologies in space will be provided to the Polish astronaut.

Poland’s decision to increase its subscription to ESA programs by 295 million euros, announced during an ESA Council meeting, includes the flight of a Polish astronaut to the ISS. However, further details about the plans have not been shared.

The most likely candidate for the mission is Sławosz Uznański, who was selected as a reserve astronaut by ESA in November last year. Uznański is the only Polish member of ESA’s astronaut corps and is among the 11 selected reserve astronauts. Reserve astronauts are available for selected flight opportunities but not part of the astronaut corps full-time.

Axiom Space has also signed an agreement with ESA and the Swedish National Space Agency to send another reserve astronaut, Marcus Wandt, on a mission to the ISS. Wandt is expected to fly on Axiom’s Ax-3 mission in early 2024.

The agreements with Poland and Sweden reflect the growing interest in human spaceflight in Europe. Axiom Space’s President and CEO, Michael Suffredini, sees this as an opportunity for Europe to pioneer commercial space exploration and establish a network of nations in the region interested in microgravity benefits.

Italy and Hungary are also pursuing their private astronaut missions to the ISS. These efforts, although independent of ESA, demonstrate the increasing interest in human spaceflight in Europe. ESA views them as encouraging signs and hopes to establish a more ambitious European human spaceflight program, which may include developing its own crew transportation systems. ESA is currently exploring options and costs for such endeavors in preparation for the European Space Summit in November.