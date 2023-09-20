Rediscovering the Joy of Play to Improve Physical Activity

Only a small percentage of people in the Western world are getting enough physical activity on a daily basis. While many turn to fitness trackers, discipline, or home exercise equipment as potential solutions, Darryl Edwards suggests that there is a better option: rediscovering the pleasure of play.

Darryl, the founder of the Primal Play Method, joined a podcast to discuss the sedentary epidemic affecting both adults and children. He argues that relying on technology and willpower alone will not solve the problem. Instead, he advocates for embracing the intrinsic motivation that comes from engaging in play.

During the podcast, Darryl offers practical suggestions on how to reintroduce play into our lives. One idea is to compile a play history, which would involve recalling and celebrating the joyful moments of play from our past. He also suggests embracing “primal movements” that mimic the way animals and children move, as well as overcoming the fear of looking silly while doing so.

The benefits of incorporating more movement into our lives go beyond physical health. Darryl explains that exploring our capabilities and environment through play can bring us joy and a sense of fulfillment. Even mundane activities can be made more playful, making it easier to incorporate movement into our busy adult lives.

By prioritizing play, individuals can find a more sustainable and enjoyable way to increase their physical activity levels. Instead of relying on external motivation or forcing themselves to exercise, they can tap into the innate joy that comes from play. Rediscovering the pleasure of play can be a powerful tool in combating the sedentary lifestyle prevalent in modern society.

Definitions:

1. Sedentariness: a lifestyle characterized by minimal physical activity and extended periods of sitting or lying down.

2. Primal Play Method: a fitness approach that emphasizes natural movements and play to increase physical activity levels.

