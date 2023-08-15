CityLife

The Power of the Unfocused Mind

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Focus has long been hailed as the key to productivity and success. However, according to Dr. Srini Pillay, there are incredible benefits to be found in embracing the unfocused mind. As a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and brain-imaging researcher, Dr. Pillay explores this concept in his book “Tinker Dabble Doodle Try: Unlock the Power of the Unfocused Mind.”

Excessive focus can have its downsides, and Dr. Pillay emphasizes the importance of tapping into the unfocused mind, especially in the age of artificial intelligence. Mind wandering, for example, can actually enhance productivity and creativity. It allows us to see greater possibilities for our lives and offers valuable insights to help us overcome challenges.

Dr. Pillay suggests incorporating unfocused time into our daily routines. One strategy is to make daydreaming more beneficial by allowing ourselves to indulge in creative imaginings. Another helpful practice is doodling without guilt, as it can stimulate cognitive processes and aid in problem-solving.

In addition, Dr. Pillay challenges the notion that multitasking is always detrimental. He argues that skillfully switching between different tasks can actually enhance cognitive flexibility and improve overall efficiency.

Embracing the power of the unfocused mind can lead to greater productivity, creativity, and problem-solving abilities. So, rather than solely focusing on focus, it’s worth exploring the benefits of incorporating unfocused time into our lives.

