Plesiosaurs Rapidly Evolved Long Necks to Chase Fast-Moving Fishes

Researchers have discovered that plesiosaurs, ancient marine reptiles, rapidly evolved their famous long necks over a period of five million years around 250 million years ago. These long necks were used to chase fast-moving fishes. The study, conducted by scientists from China and the UK, found that a species called pachypleurosaur lengthened their necks primarily by adding new vertebrae. Some plesiosaurs in the Late Cretaceous period, such as Elasmosaurus, had as many as 72 vertebrae, with their necks reaching five times the length of their trunks.

The researchers studied a new short-necked plesiosaur ancestor called Chusaurus xiangensis from the Early Triassic period in Hubei Province, China. Although Chusaurus had a lengthened neck, it was only half the length of its body trunk, compared to 80% or more in its later relatives. Chusaurus belongs to the group of marine reptiles known as Sauropterygia and is considered to be close to the ancestry of this important group.

The origins of plesiosaurs can be traced back to the Early Triassic, which occurred four million years after the end-Permian mass extinction that wiped out approximately 90% of Earth’s species. This period was characterized by rapid change, and the study provides insights into the evolutionary adaptations that occurred during this time.

The researchers’ discoveries shed light on the high rates of evolution that occurred in marine reptiles during the Early Triassic. These reptiles rapidly evolved to become predators, feeding on shrimps, fishes, and other sea creatures. The pachypleurosaurs, specifically, lengthened their necks by adding new vertebrae, a process not seen in all long-necked animals. Giraffes, for example, keep the standard seven neck vertebrae but have elongated vertebrae, while flamingos have additional elongated vertebrae to support their long legs.

The study also suggests that the pachypleurosaurs reached a “perfect” neck length for their mode of life, likely using their extended necks to sneak up and capture fast-swimming prey such as shrimps and small fish. The researchers believe that there may have been additional costs associated with having a longer neck, leading the pachypleurosaurs to stabilize their neck length at a point equal to their trunk length.

Through their findings, the researchers provide valuable insights into the evolution of plesiosaurs and the incredible adaptations they underwent in response to environmental changes.