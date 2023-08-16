Platelet Factors Reverse Age-Related Cognitive Decline in Mice

Identifying therapeutics to delay and potentially reverse age-related cognitive decline is crucial in light of the forecasted increase in dementia-related disorders among the older population. A study has shown that platelet factors in young blood can transfer the benefits to the aging brain. Researchers exposed aged male mice to a fraction of blood plasma from young mice that contained platelets. This exposure decreased neuroinflammation in the hippocampus and improved cognitive impairments in the aged mice. The levels of the platelet-derived chemokine platelet factor 4 (PF4) were found to be higher in young mice and humans compared to older individuals. Systemic administration of exogenous PF4 reduced neuroinflammation, triggered molecular changes related to synaptic plasticity, and improved cognition in aged mice.

The study suggests that decreased levels of circulating pro-aging immune factors and restoration of the aging peripheral immune system contribute to the beneficial effects of PF4 on the aged brain. The researchers also identified the chemokine receptor CXCR3 as a mediator of the cellular, molecular, and cognitive benefits of PF4 in the aged brain.

Systemic rejuvenating interventions, such as heterochronic parabiosis, have previously been shown to reverse age-related impairments in the brain. However, the specific components in young blood responsible for these effects have remained unclear. This study focused on platelet factors and demonstrated their ability to mitigate neuroinflammation in the aged hippocampus.

The findings suggest that platelet-derived factors could be potential therapeutic targets for reducing inflammation and improving cognition in old age. Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms and potential applications of platelet factors in treating age-related cognitive decline.