Plants Can Communicate Through Sound, Study Finds

Plants have long been known to communicate through various means such as releasing powerful aromas or altering their color and shape. However, a recent study published in Cell has revealed that plants can also emit sounds, specifically popping or clicking noises in ultrasonic frequencies outside the range of human hearing.

The study, conducted by evolutionary biologist Lilach Hadany and her colleagues at Tel Aviv University, recorded tomato and tobacco plants in different conditions, including unstressed plants, dehydrated plants, and plants with their stems cut. The recordings were conducted in both a soundproofed acoustic chamber and a normal greenhouse environment.

The results showed that stressed plants emitted significantly more sounds than unstressed plants, with an average of around 40 clicks per hour depending on the plant species. Furthermore, the sounds produced by dehydrated plants increased as the plants became more parched before subsiding as the plants withered away.

Although it is still unclear how plants produce these sounds, previous research suggests that cavitation, a process where air bubbles form, expand, and collapse in the stem, could be responsible. The study also found that sound production is a common activity among various plant species, including wheat, corn, grape, cactus, and henbit.

The implications of this discovery are still being explored. It is possible that other organisms, such as insects or animals, may have evolved to respond to these distress calls from plants. For humans, being able to detect these sounds could help identify when plants are in need of water or experiencing other forms of stress.

Further research is now underway to investigate the responses of other organisms to these plant sounds. The researchers are also exploring the ability to identify and interpret these sounds in natural environments.

In conclusion, this study adds a new dimension to our understanding of plant communication. Plants not only emit aromas and undergo visual changes, but they also produce sounds to communicate their distress. This research opens up avenues for further exploration into the complex interactions between plants and other organisms.

Sources:

– Study published in Cell