A Promising New Approach: Compound Found in Plants Inhibits Drug-Resistant Candida Fungi

A recent study published in ACS Infectious Diseases reveals that a compound found in many plants can inhibit the growth of drug-resistant Candida fungi, including the highly virulent Candida auris. The compound, a water-soluble tannin known as PGG, was found to block 90% of the growth in different species of Candida fungi. The researchers discovered that PGG works by grabbing up iron molecules, essentially starving the fungi of an essential nutrient.

One of the main advantages of using PGG is that it does not promote further drug resistance, unlike current antifungal medications. By starving the fungi rather than attacking it directly, the risk of resistance development is minimized. Furthermore, laboratory experiments showed minimal toxicity of PGG to human cells.

Candida auris is a particularly dangerous species of Candida that is often resistant to multiple drugs and has a high mortality rate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has labeled it as a serious global health threat. Candida infections can become severe and invade deep into the body, causing infections in organs such as the bloodstream, kidney, heart, or brain. Immunocompromised individuals, including hospital patients, are most at risk for these invasive Candida infections.

The senior author of the study, Cassandra Quave, explains that drug-resistant fungal infections are a growing healthcare problem, but there are few new antifungal drugs in development. The findings of this study open up a potential new approach to dealing with these infections, including those caused by the deadly Candida auris.

Quave, an ethnobotanist, focuses on the study of how traditional people have used plants for medicine, in search of promising candidates for modern-day drugs. Her lab curates the Quave Natural Product Library, which contains thousands of botanical and fungal extracts obtained from plants used in traditional medicines around the world.

Previous studies by the Quave lab have found that PGG also shows antibacterial, anticancer, and antiviral activities. The next steps in this research involve investigating the potential efficacy of PGG as a topical antifungal treatment.

In summary, the discovery of PGG as an inhibitor of drug-resistant Candida fungi, including Candida auris, offers a new approach to combatting these dangerous infections. By starving the fungi of an essential nutrient, PGG shows promise as a potential treatment option that could minimize the development of drug resistance. Further research is needed to fully explore the use of PGG as a topical antifungal therapy.

