Study Finds Collision of NASA’s DART Mission Launched Boulder Swarm from Asteroid

A UCLA-led study on NASA’s DART mission has revealed that the deliberate collision with the asteroid Dimorphos resulted in the launch of a cloud of boulders from its surface. Lead author Jewitt, a professor at UCLA, described it as a “boulder swarm” resembling shrapnel expanding from a hand grenade. These large boulders, traveling at the speed of the asteroid, possess the capability to cause significant damage.

The objective of NASA’s DART mission was to assess whether intentionally altering the course of an asteroid could potentially protect Earth in the case of an incoming asteroid threat. In September 2022, NASA successfully redirected the trajectory of Dimorphos by colliding the DART spacecraft with it. Jewitt emphasized that the impact of a 15-foot boulder hitting Earth would generate energy equivalent to that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Fortunately, neither Dimorphos nor the boulder swarm posed a danger to our planet.

Dimorphos was selected by NASA for its proximity to Earth, approximately 6 million miles away, and its size of 581 feet. Engineers believed that the half-ton Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft would have the ability to alter its trajectory effectively.

The collision with Dimorphos at a speed of 13,000 miles per hour altered its orbit around its twin asteroid, Didymos, by a few millimeters per second. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured images revealing that the impact also dislodged 37 boulders ranging from 3 to 22 feet in size. Although none of these boulders are on a course to collide with Earth, Jewitt warned that if debris from a future asteroid deflection were to reach our planet, it would arrive at the same high speed, potentially causing immense damage.

The research, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggests that the shock of the collision was responsible for knocking the rocks off the asteroid’s surface. A close-up photograph taken by DART just two seconds before impact confirms the presence of a similar number of boulders on the surface, matching the sizes and shapes observed by the Hubble telescope. The faintest objects within the solar system, these boulders were made visible in detail thanks to the powerful capabilities of the Hubble telescope.